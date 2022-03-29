General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target Cut to $95.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GM. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Nomura reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Nomura Instinet reissued a neutral rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (down from $66.00) on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Motors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.59.

GM stock opened at $44.22 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.19. General Motors has a 12-month low of $39.75 and a 12-month high of $67.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $33.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.24 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Patricia F. Russo purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.61 per share, with a total value of $303,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $923,124.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,980 shares of company stock worth $2,014,149. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swarthmore Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. now owns 64,996 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after acquiring an additional 14,969 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in General Motors by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 265,119 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $13,975,000 after buying an additional 19,563 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 12.2% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 52,493 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 168.9% in the third quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 78,196 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 49,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 6.5% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 335,469 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $17,683,000 after purchasing an additional 20,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

