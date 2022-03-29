Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $554.33.

GMAB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Genmab A/S in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Genmab A/S from 3,200.00 to 3,100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group upgraded Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Genmab A/S from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Genmab A/S by 4,355.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 427,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,690,000 after purchasing an additional 418,099 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Genmab A/S by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 131,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,745,000 after acquiring an additional 51,019 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 37,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 12,188 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 24,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $286,000. 6.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GMAB traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.39. 403 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 573,805. Genmab A/S has a 52-week low of $30.08 and a 52-week high of $49.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.68 and a 200-day moving average of $38.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.03.

Genmab A/S Company Profile (Get Rating)

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.