GigCapital5, Inc. (NYSE:GIA) Short Interest Up 186.2% in March

GigCapital5, Inc. (NYSE:GIA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a growth of 186.2% from the February 28th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in GigCapital5 in the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GigCapital5 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of GigCapital5 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Finally, RPO LLC bought a new position in shares of GigCapital5 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,967,000. 8.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GIA stock opened at $9.95 on Tuesday. GigCapital5 has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.93.

GigCapital5, Inc is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

