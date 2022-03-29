Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.08 Billion

Analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) will announce $6.08 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.74 billion to $6.35 billion. Gilead Sciences reported sales of $6.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will report full year sales of $24.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.17 billion to $25.38 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $24.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.89 billion to $24.74 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Gilead Sciences.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 45.27%. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.19 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on GILD. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.35.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $108,037.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $211,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,386 shares of company stock worth $1,283,423. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GILD. Norges Bank bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $950,911,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 42,681,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,099,157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,705,315 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 20,541.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,727,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $330,188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704,199 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 40.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,399,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,075,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,409,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 72,909.8% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,613,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GILD traded up $1.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.53. 8,037,006 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,388,107. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.41. Gilead Sciences has a 12-month low of $57.19 and a 12-month high of $74.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.27 and a 200-day moving average of $67.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 59.23%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gilead Sciences (GILD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.