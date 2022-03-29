Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.95 EPS

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.95), Fidelity Earnings reports. Ginkgo Bioworks updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
DNA stock opened at $3.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 20.05, a quick ratio of 20.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.44. Ginkgo Bioworks has a 12-month low of $2.62 and a 12-month high of $15.86.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DNA shares. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ginkgo Bioworks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.25.
Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.
