Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Short Interest Up 116.7% in March

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 505,800 shares, a growth of 116.7% from the February 28th total of 233,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GLNCY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Glencore from GBX 550 ($7.20) to GBX 600 ($7.86) in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Glencore from GBX 500 ($6.55) to GBX 580 ($7.60) in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Glencore from 10,100.00 to 9,700.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. HSBC initiated coverage on Glencore in a report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Glencore from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,723.25.

Shares of GLNCY stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.14. 885,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,694. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.53. Glencore has a fifty-two week low of $7.71 and a fifty-two week high of $13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

