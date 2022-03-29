Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Shares Up 10.2%

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) shares shot up 10.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $35.16 and last traded at $35.16. 37,807 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,340,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.92.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on GLBE. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Global-e Online from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Global-e Online in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Global-e Online from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America started coverage on Global-e Online in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Global-e Online from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.
The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -52.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.64.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLBE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global-e Online during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Global-e Online during the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Global-e Online by 361.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Global-e Online during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.
About Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE)
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.
