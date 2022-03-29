Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) Director Andrew M. Cohn Purchases 3,408 Shares

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Rating) Director Andrew M. Cohn purchased 3,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.95 per share, for a total transaction of $54,357.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Global Water Resources stock traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $16.62. The stock had a trading volume of 23,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,720. Global Water Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.38 and a twelve month high of $21.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.43 million, a PE ratio of 96.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.62.

Get Global Water Resources alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.025 dividend. This is an increase from Global Water Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 170.59%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Global Water Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 685.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 65.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Global Water Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 333.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Global Water Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 32.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Global Water Resources (Get Rating)

Global Water Resources, Inc engages in the operation and management of water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities. It also distributes recycled water throughout the communities through a separate system of pipes. The company was founded by Trevor T. Hill and William S. Levine on September 24, 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global Water Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Water Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.