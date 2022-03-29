Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) Stake Lowered by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Get Rating) by 52.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,259 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $925,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,837,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,782,000 after buying an additional 193,787 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MLPX stock opened at $42.78 on Tuesday. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 12-month low of $31.19 and a 12-month high of $43.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.66.

