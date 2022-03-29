Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) Short Interest Update

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 41.2% from the February 28th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFAS. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,573,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 7,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $318,000.

Get Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $15.47. 5,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,657. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.48. Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $14.15 and a 12-month high of $16.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.068 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.