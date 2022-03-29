Globis Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GLAQ) Short Interest Update

Globis Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GLAQ – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decline of 30.6% from the February 28th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beryl Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globis Acquisition by 208.1% in the 4th quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 647,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,549,000 after acquiring an additional 437,154 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globis Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $955,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globis Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $648,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globis Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $684,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globis Acquisition by 167.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 163,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 102,414 shares in the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GLAQ opened at $10.22 on Tuesday. Globis Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.87 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.19.

Globis Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

