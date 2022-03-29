GMS (NYSE:GMS) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $50.10, but opened at $52.74. GMS shares last traded at $53.44, with a volume of 1,096 shares trading hands.

Specifically, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.50 per share, with a total value of $515,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired 72,049 shares of company stock valued at $3,853,615 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on GMS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GMS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of GMS in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James raised shares of GMS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of GMS from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GMS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.88.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.87 and a 200-day moving average of $52.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 31.14% and a net margin of 5.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GMS Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in GMS by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,826,000 after purchasing an additional 11,958 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GMS by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,015,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,720,000 after acquiring an additional 49,049 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of GMS by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of GMS by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,660,000 after buying an additional 26,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in GMS by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 54,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

