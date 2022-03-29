Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) Trading 11.3% Higher

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG – Get Rating) traded up 11.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.57 and last traded at $7.57. 27,654 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 867,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.80.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.38 and a 200-day moving average of $11.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 24.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 26,050.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 396,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,895,000 after buying an additional 395,441 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the third quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the third quarter valued at approximately $614,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 20.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

