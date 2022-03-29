Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) Trading 11.3% Higher

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOGGet Rating) traded up 11.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.57 and last traded at $7.57. 27,654 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 867,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.80.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.38 and a 200-day moving average of $11.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 24.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 26,050.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 396,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,895,000 after buying an additional 395,441 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the third quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the third quarter valued at approximately $614,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 20.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG)

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

