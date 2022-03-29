Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.63.

Shares of GOGL traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.21. The stock had a trading volume of 5,635,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,524,924. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Golden Ocean Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.62 and a fifty-two week high of $13.09.

Golden Ocean Group ( NASDAQ:GOGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.24. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 43.82%. The business had revenue of $312.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Golden Ocean Group will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 377.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,429 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 74.3% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,829 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the period. 35.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

