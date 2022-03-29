Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Good Times Restaurants from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, February 4th.

GTIM opened at $3.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.65 million, a P/E ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 2.15. Good Times Restaurants has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $6.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.58.

Good Times Restaurants ( NASDAQ:GTIM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.92 million during the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 25.32%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Good Times Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 29.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,904 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 16,867 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Good Times Restaurants in the second quarter worth $82,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Good Times Restaurants in the third quarter worth $813,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. 14.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

