Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEVU) Short Interest Update

Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEVU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, an increase of 58.5% from the February 28th total of 4,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 14,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ GSEVU traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.90. The company had a trading volume of 710 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,008. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.88. Gores Holdings VII has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $10.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,654,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Gores Holdings VII in the fourth quarter worth $348,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Gores Holdings VII by 12.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMG Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in Gores Holdings VII in the third quarter worth $691,000.

