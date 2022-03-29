Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPB) Short Interest Down 41.3% in March

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPB – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a drop of 41.3% from the February 28th total of 33,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTPB. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gores Technology Partners II by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,112,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,916,000 after purchasing an additional 862,704 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Gores Technology Partners II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,840,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in Gores Technology Partners II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,920,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Gores Technology Partners II in the 4th quarter valued at $3,960,000. Finally, Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Gores Technology Partners II in the 4th quarter valued at $3,960,000. 59.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GTPB remained flat at $$9.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 27,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,569. Gores Technology Partners II has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $10.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.80.

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

