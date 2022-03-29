Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Trading 8.1% Higher

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.76 and last traded at $3.72. 292,212 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 36,648,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.44.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Grab in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. CLSA assumed coverage on Grab in a report on Monday, February 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $4.76 price target on the stock. DBS Vickers cut Grab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.60 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Grab in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.81.
Grab Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRAB)
Grab Holdings Limited offer superapp in each of food deliveries, mobility and the e-wallets segment of financial services. It operates principally in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Grab Holdings Limited, formerly known as Altimeter Growth Corp., is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.
