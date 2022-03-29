Great Diamond Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Great Diamond Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,958 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VZ. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 988 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. 62.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications stock opened at $51.17 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.69 and a 12-month high of $59.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.92 and a 200 day moving average of $52.77.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.20.

In other news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg bought 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $84,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications (Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.