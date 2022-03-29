GREE (OTCMKTS:GREZF) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GREE (OTCMKTS:GREZF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $9.25 price objective on the stock.
According to Zacks, “Gree, Inc. operates as a social network service. The company’s business consists of Games, Commerce and Lifestyle, Community and Media, Advertising and Online Video as well as Investment. Gree, Inc. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “
OTCMKTS GREZF opened at $8.28 on Friday. GREE has a twelve month low of $5.72 and a twelve month high of $8.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.34.
GREE, Inc engages in the operation and development of Internet media services. The company markets with the name GREE, a smart device centered on smartphone with social network system (SNS) functions, social games and other entertainment elements. Its services include games, live entertainment, media, advertising, and investment businesses.
