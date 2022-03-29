Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $687.73 Million

Analysts expect Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) to post sales of $687.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Green Plains’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $658.20 million and the highest is $720.00 million. Green Plains posted sales of $553.64 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Plains will report full year sales of $2.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $2.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.70 billion to $3.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Green Plains.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $802.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.57 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded Green Plains from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Green Plains in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Green Plains from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,971,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Green Plains by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 136,877 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after purchasing an additional 49,267 shares during the last quarter. Future Fund LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Green Plains by 134.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 418,539 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,548,000 after purchasing an additional 239,978 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:GPRE traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,140,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,144. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.09 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Green Plains has a 1 year low of $22.86 and a 1 year high of $44.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.47 and a 200 day moving average of $34.27.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, including industrial-grade alcohol, distiller grains, and ultra-high protein and corn oil.

