Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $687.73 Million

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2022

Analysts expect Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPREGet Rating) to post sales of $687.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Green Plains’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $658.20 million and the highest is $720.00 million. Green Plains posted sales of $553.64 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Plains will report full year sales of $2.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $2.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.70 billion to $3.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Green Plains.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPREGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $802.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.57 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded Green Plains from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Green Plains in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Green Plains from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,971,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Green Plains by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 136,877 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after purchasing an additional 49,267 shares during the last quarter. Future Fund LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Green Plains by 134.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 418,539 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,548,000 after purchasing an additional 239,978 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:GPRE traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,140,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,144. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.09 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Green Plains has a 1 year low of $22.86 and a 1 year high of $44.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.47 and a 200 day moving average of $34.27.

Green Plains Company Profile (Get Rating)

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, including industrial-grade alcohol, distiller grains, and ultra-high protein and corn oil.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Green Plains (GPRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.