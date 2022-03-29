Guggenheim Begins Coverage on Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY)

Research analysts at Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SGFY. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Signify Health from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Signify Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group raised shares of Signify Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Signify Health from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Signify Health from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.56.
NYSE SGFY traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.45. 55,803 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,778,656. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 5.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.74. Signify Health has a 52 week low of $11.11 and a 52 week high of $31.91.
In other news, EVP Laurel Douty purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $240,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Signify Health by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Signify Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Signify Health by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Signify Health by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Signify Health by 138.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618 shares during the last quarter.
Signify Health Company Profile (Get Rating)
Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates through Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services segments. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Signify Health (SGFY)
- It’s “Game On!” For Academy Sports + Outdoors
- Dave & Buster’s Recovery Hits A Snag
- Institutions Bet Big On The Lovesac Company, It’s Not To Late To Get In Too
- 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Rising from the Ashes
- Can UnitedHealth Group Stock be an Inflation Hedge?
Receive News & Ratings for Signify Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.