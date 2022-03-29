Guggenheim Begins Coverage on Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY)

Research analysts at Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SGFY. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Signify Health from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Signify Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group raised shares of Signify Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Signify Health from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Signify Health from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.56.

NYSE SGFY traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.45. 55,803 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,778,656. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 5.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.74. Signify Health has a 52 week low of $11.11 and a 52 week high of $31.91.

Signify Health ( NYSE:SGFY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. Signify Health had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $181.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.26 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Signify Health will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Laurel Douty purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $240,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Signify Health by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Signify Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Signify Health by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Signify Health by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Signify Health by 138.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618 shares during the last quarter.

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates through Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services segments. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

