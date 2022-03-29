H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Now Covered by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $85.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on H.B. Fuller from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on H.B. Fuller from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded H.B. Fuller from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised H.B. Fuller from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.83.

Shares of FUL opened at $66.81 on Friday. H.B. Fuller has a 12-month low of $59.17 and a 12-month high of $81.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.49.

H.B. Fuller ( NYSE:FUL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 5.39%. The firm had revenue of $856.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.168 per share. This is an increase from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

In other H.B. Fuller news, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 23,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $1,643,031.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller in the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,925 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 192,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,595,000 after purchasing an additional 8,426 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,817 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

