H.I.S. Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HISJF) Short Interest Up 52.8% in March

H.I.S. Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HISJF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,176,000 shares, a growth of 52.8% from the February 28th total of 769,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of HISJF stock remained flat at $$15.69 during trading hours on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.01. H.I.S. has a 12 month low of $15.69 and a 12 month high of $26.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H.I.S. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

H.I.S. Co, Ltd. provides travel agency services worldwide. The company offers sports related tours, such as ski and diving tours; casual to luxury cruises; escort accompanied tours, honeymoons, and onboard weddings; and local tour services in Australia, Bali Island, Guam, Thailand, and South Korea. It also operates hotels and theme parks, as well as provides airline tickets.

