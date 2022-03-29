Hancock Whitney Corp Acquires Shares of 10,000 Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Yamana Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $875,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in Yamana Gold by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,636,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,827,000 after acquiring an additional 307,206 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $540,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 870.5% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,714,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.82% of the company’s stock.

Yamana Gold stock opened at $5.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.42. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.70 and a 12-month high of $5.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Yamana Gold ( NYSE:AUY Get Rating ) (TSE:YRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $503.80 million during the quarter. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 5.91%. Analysts forecast that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AUY shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.25 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $560.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, CSFB set a $5.25 target price on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.44.

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on March 17, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

