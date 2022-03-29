Hancock Whitney Corp Buys 879 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AZN. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 132.7% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 20.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $65.38 on Tuesday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $48.26 and a 1 year high of $66.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 467.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.10.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 0.30%. The firm had revenue of $11.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.985 dividend. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,378.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AZN shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. DZ Bank raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on AstraZeneca from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

