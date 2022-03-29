Hancock Whitney Corp Lowers Stake in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its holdings in shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,620 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 987 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Scientific Games were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,970,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,996,000 after purchasing an additional 14,425 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Scientific Games by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Scientific Games by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,988 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Scientific Games by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Scientific Games by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 19,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SGMS. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $13.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $13.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Scientific Games presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.64.

In related news, Director Hamish Mclennan bought 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.79 per share, with a total value of $342,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SGMS opened at $58.86 on Tuesday. Scientific Games Co. has a one year low of $36.89 and a one year high of $90.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.88.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.94. The business had revenue of $580.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.79 million. Scientific Games had a net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Scientific Games Co. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Scientific Games Corporation, doing business as Light & Wonder Inc, develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

