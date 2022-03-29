Hancock Whitney Corp Reduces Position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 979 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Redwood Investments LLC boosted its position in Axos Financial by 104.3% in the third quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 420,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,687,000 after purchasing an additional 214,805 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Axos Financial by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,920,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,969,000 after purchasing an additional 176,193 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Axos Financial by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,584,000 after purchasing an additional 104,264 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Axos Financial by 2,320.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 84,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after purchasing an additional 81,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,063,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AX stock opened at $47.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.46. Axos Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.90 and a twelve month high of $62.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.88.

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $176.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.54 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 31.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Research analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley upgraded Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.80.

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 1,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $76,989.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brian D. Swanson sold 3,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $180,881.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through Banking Business and Securities Business segments. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

