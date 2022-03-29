Hancock Whitney Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its position in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Cactus were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cactus by 144.2% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cactus during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Cactus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Cactus by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Cactus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000.

In other Cactus news, COO Joel Bender sold 16,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total transaction of $792,251.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Bender sold 82,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total value of $4,198,547.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 235,206 shares of company stock valued at $12,856,083 in the last three months. Insiders own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WHD opened at $54.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.22 and a beta of 2.07. Cactus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.26 and a twelve month high of $64.18. The company has a current ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.59 and a 200 day moving average of $43.60.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $129.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.26 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 11.31%. Cactus’s quarterly revenue was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cactus, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.01%.

Several analysts have weighed in on WHD shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Cactus from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup downgraded Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cactus from $45.50 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Cactus from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.40.

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

