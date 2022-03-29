Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 1,066 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,715,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $673,531,000 after buying an additional 362,801 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,694,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $670,734,000 after purchasing an additional 72,120 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,260,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $600,534,000 after acquiring an additional 4,796,866 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,194,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $539,275,000 after buying an additional 1,025,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,130,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $478,097,000 after buying an additional 614,114 shares in the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SLB opened at $41.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.52. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $24.52 and a twelve month high of $46.27.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 37.88%.

In other Schlumberger news, Director Pierre Chereque sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total transaction of $410,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $995,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 93,823 shares of company stock valued at $3,690,904. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SLB shares. Argus lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stephens lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.32.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

