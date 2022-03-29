Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on HWC. StockNews.com raised Hancock Whitney from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised their target price on Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.75.

Shares of NASDAQ HWC opened at $53.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Hancock Whitney has a 52-week low of $39.07 and a 52-week high of $59.82.

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $318.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.68 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 34.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is 20.69%.

In related news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 5,300 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total transaction of $281,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HWC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,642,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,084,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 26.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,863,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,831,000 after purchasing an additional 385,239 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,627,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,602,000 after purchasing an additional 208,313 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 98.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 407,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,332,000 after purchasing an additional 201,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

