Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Analysts expect Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) to post $0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hanesbrands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. Hanesbrands posted earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 28.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hanesbrands will report full year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hanesbrands.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 108.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Hanesbrands’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

HBI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.

HBI stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.06. 4,337,585 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,947,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Hanesbrands has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $22.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.50. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.45 and a beta of 1.50.

Hanesbrands announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to repurchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 272.73%.

In other Hanesbrands news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe acquired 6,250 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.61 per share, with a total value of $97,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies acquired 34,292 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.63 per share, for a total transaction of $501,691.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HBI. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 173,451 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 10,078 shares during the period. BOKF NA raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 137,335 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 8,128 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter worth $35,773,000. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100,094 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 6,036 shares during the period. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

