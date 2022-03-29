Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HPGLY. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from €120.00 ($131.87) to €150.00 ($164.84) in a report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from €167.00 ($183.52) to €165.00 ($181.32) in a report on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.67.

OTCMKTS:HPGLY opened at $197.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $154.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.57. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $75.81 and a 1-year high of $198.64.

Hapag-Lloyd AG is a container liner shipping company, which engages in the transportation of containers by sea. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlantic, Transpacific, Far East, Middle East, Intra-Asia, Latin America, and Europe-Mediterranean-Africa-Oceania. Its products include dry cargo, reefer cargo, dangerous goods, and special cargo.

