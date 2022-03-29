Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $570.00.

HBRIY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Harbour Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harbour Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Harbour Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Harbour Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Harbour Energy from GBX 625 ($8.19) to GBX 570 ($7.47) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th.

OTCMKTS HBRIY traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.45. 13,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527. Harbour Energy has a one year low of $4.19 and a one year high of $8.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.05.

Harbour Energy Plc is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration and production of upstream oil and gas. It focuses its operations in Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Norway. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

