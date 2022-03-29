Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB) Shares Purchased by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned 0.06% of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 14,247.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 101,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,013,000 after buying an additional 100,299 shares in the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,309,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after buying an additional 27,233 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 274,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,898,000 after buying an additional 6,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $420,000.

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF stock opened at $36.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.51. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.42 and a fifty-two week high of $41.48.

