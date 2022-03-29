Haven Protocol (XHV) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.50 Million

Haven Protocol (XHV) traded 19% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 29th. One Haven Protocol coin can now be bought for about $5.97 or 0.00012545 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Haven Protocol has a market capitalization of $157.14 million and approximately $4.50 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Haven Protocol has traded up 37.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Haven Protocol alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,613.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,434.40 or 0.07213035 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $129.85 or 0.00272725 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $378.94 or 0.00795867 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.89 or 0.00104789 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00012657 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00007530 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.18 or 0.00466621 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $195.37 or 0.00410331 BTC.

Haven Protocol Profile

Haven Protocol (CRYPTO:XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 26,307,839 coins. Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Haven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Haven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.