HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HCA. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $304.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut HCA Healthcare from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Cowen lowered their target price on HCA Healthcare from $302.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $280.21.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $264.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $79.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $250.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.21. HCA Healthcare has a 12 month low of $185.21 and a 12 month high of $272.26.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.55 by ($0.13). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 303.35%. The firm had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 18.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 10.54%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 27th that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 11,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total transaction of $3,099,418.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total value of $5,034,658.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,353 shares of company stock valued at $13,888,464 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,377,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,207,588,000 after purchasing an additional 313,091 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,448,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,582 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,793,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,719,000 after purchasing an additional 10,724 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $596,396,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,292,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,372,000 after acquiring an additional 39,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.36% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

