HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Short Interest Update

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,760,000 shares, a growth of 59.7% from the February 28th total of 2,980,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Shares of NYSE HDB traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $61.39. 21,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,594,771. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.24. HDFC Bank has a 52 week low of $54.25 and a 52 week high of $81.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.76.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 21.88%. Research analysts predict that HDFC Bank will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 0.9% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,452,152 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,137,000 after purchasing an additional 12,918 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management UK Ltd. bought a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,069,000. Redwood Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 46,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 37,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after buying an additional 13,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 668.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 35,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after buying an additional 30,965 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st.

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

