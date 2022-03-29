HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Short Interest Update

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,760,000 shares, a growth of 59.7% from the February 28th total of 2,980,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.
Shares of NYSE HDB traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $61.39. 21,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,594,771. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.24. HDFC Bank has a 52 week low of $54.25 and a 52 week high of $81.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.76.
HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 21.88%. Research analysts predict that HDFC Bank will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st.
About HDFC Bank (Get Rating)
HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.
