Head-To-Head Analysis: Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) vs. Welltower (NYSE:WELL)

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) and Welltower (NYSE:WELL) are both construction companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.5% of Rayonier shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.2% of Welltower shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Rayonier shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Welltower shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Rayonier and Welltower, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rayonier 0 2 0 0 2.00 Welltower 0 4 13 1 2.83

Rayonier currently has a consensus target price of $36.00, indicating a potential downside of 12.71%. Welltower has a consensus target price of $93.06, indicating a potential downside of 3.33%. Given Welltower’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Welltower is more favorable than Rayonier.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rayonier and Welltower’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rayonier $1.11 billion 5.40 $152.55 million $1.08 38.19 Welltower $4.74 billion 9.08 $336.14 million $0.78 123.41

Welltower has higher revenue and earnings than Rayonier. Rayonier is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Welltower, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Rayonier pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Welltower pays an annual dividend of $2.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Rayonier pays out 100.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Welltower pays out 312.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Rayonier is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Rayonier and Welltower’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rayonier 13.74% 5.01% 2.50% Welltower 7.09% 2.19% 1.15%

Volatility and Risk

Rayonier has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Welltower has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Welltower beats Rayonier on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rayonier

Rayonier, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography. The Real Estate segment reflects all U.S. land sales, which are reported in the following sales categories: Improved Development, Unimproved Development, Rural, Non-Strategic and Timberlands, and Large Dispositions. The Timber Funds segment represents operations of the three private equity timber funds included in the Pope Resources transaction. The Trading segment reflects the log trading activities that support New Zealand operations. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Wildlight, FL.

About Welltower

Welltower, Inc. engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities. The Triple-net segment offers long-term/post-acute care facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living/continuing care retirement communities, care homes (United Kingdom), independent support living facilities (Canada), care homes with nursing (United Kingdom), and combinations thereof. The Outpatient Medical segment provides outpatient medical buildings. The company was founded by Bruce G. Thompson and Fritz Wolfe in 1970 and is headquartered in Toledo, OH.

