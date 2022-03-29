Head-To-Head Analysis: Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA) and Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR)

Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA – Get Rating) and Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Society Pass and Xometry’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Society Pass N/A N/A N/A Xometry -28.11% -43.18% -20.95%

35.1% of Society Pass shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.6% of Xometry shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Society Pass and Xometry, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Society Pass 0 0 1 0 3.00 Xometry 0 1 5 0 2.83

Society Pass presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 173.56%. Xometry has a consensus price target of $80.28, indicating a potential upside of 129.89%. Given Society Pass’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Society Pass is more favorable than Xometry.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Society Pass and Xometry’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Society Pass N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Xometry $218.34 million 6.68 -$61.38 million N/A N/A

Society Pass has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Xometry.

Summary

Society Pass beats Xometry on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Society Pass (Get Rating)

Society Pass Incorporated provides customer loyalty and analytics platform. It offer merchants with SoPa.asia an online commerce platform for users, alongside with HOTTAB Biz a convenient order management app for business partners on SoPa.asia and HOTTAB POS a specialized POS technology solution, a comprehensive system for payment, loyal customer management. Society Pass Incorporated is based in Singapore.

About Xometry (Get Rating)

Xometry, Inc. operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies worldwide. It provides CNC machining, sheet metal, 3D printing, injection molding, urethane casting, materials, and other products. The company operates the Brubaker, HTC, OSG, Viking, SOWA, Kyocera, Allied Machine & Engineering, Mitsubishi, and Sandvik brands. It serves various industries, such as aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer products, product designers, education, electronic and semiconductors, energy, hardware startups, industrial, medical and dental, robotics, and supply chain. The company was formerly known as NextLine Manufacturing Corp. and changed its name to Xometry, Inc. in June 2015. Xometry, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Derwood, Maryland. Xometry, Inc. was formerly a subsidiary of Athena Ventures II LLC.

