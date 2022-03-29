Head-To-Head Contrast: IQE (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) & Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY)

IQE (OTCMKTS:IQEPF – Get Rating) and Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares IQE and Jerónimo Martins, SGPS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IQE N/A N/A N/A Jerónimo Martins, SGPS 1.98% 17.60% 4.29%

This table compares IQE and Jerónimo Martins, SGPS’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IQE $228.60 million 1.64 -$4.20 million N/A N/A Jerónimo Martins, SGPS $22.04 billion 0.67 $356.55 million $1.50 31.15

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has higher revenue and earnings than IQE.

Risk & Volatility

IQE has a beta of 2.49, meaning that its share price is 149% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for IQE and Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IQE 0 1 1 0 2.50 Jerónimo Martins, SGPS 0 5 2 0 2.29

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a consensus price target of $18.70, suggesting a potential downside of 59.97%. Given Jerónimo Martins, SGPS’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Jerónimo Martins, SGPS is more favorable than IQE.

Summary

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS beats IQE on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IQE (Get Rating)

IQE Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development and provision of engineering consultancy services to the compound semiconductor industry. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Photonics, Infra Red, and CMOS++. The Wireless segment includes mobile smartphones, base station, mobile networks, Wi-Fi, smart metering, satellite navigation, and a plethora of other connected devices. The Photonics segment refers to devices that emit or detect light, such as advanced laser and sensors. The Infra Red segment supplies indium antimonide, and gallium antimonide wafers for advanced infrared technology, primarily see in the dark defence applications. The CMOS++ segment combines the advanced properties of compound semiconductors with silicon. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Cardiff, the United Kingdom.

About Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (Get Rating)

Jerónimo Martins SGPS SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of food and other fast moving consumer goods product. It operates through the following segments: Portugal Retail, Portugal Cash & Carry, Poland Retail, Colombia Retail, and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments. The Portugal Retail segment comprises the business unit of JMR (Pingo Doce supermarkets). The Portugal Cash & Carry segment includes the wholesale business unit Recheio. The Poland Retail segment operates under Biedronka banner. The Colombia Retail segment operates under Ara banner. The Others, Eliminations, and Adjustments segment involves business units with reduced materiality, the holding companies, and the group’s consolidation adjustments. The company was founded by Jerónimo Martins in 1792 and is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal.

