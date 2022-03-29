Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Shares Gap Down to $42.89

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $42.89, but opened at $41.43. Helmerich & Payne shares last traded at $42.40, with a volume of 23,039 shares.

HP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.92.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $409.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.10 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 22.22% and a negative return on equity of 8.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is -34.84%.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total transaction of $6,381,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $337,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,793,440 over the last three months. 4.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,718,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $419,921,000 after purchasing an additional 521,367 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,854,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $188,345,000 after purchasing an additional 155,474 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,157,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $98,538,000 after purchasing an additional 13,350 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,107,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $97,348,000 after purchasing an additional 31,795 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,014,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $95,138,000 after purchasing an additional 114,270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

About Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.