Hertz Network (HTZ) Hits Market Cap of $471,618.46

Hertz Network (HTZ) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. One Hertz Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Hertz Network has a total market cap of $471,618.46 and $47,149.00 worth of Hertz Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hertz Network has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00046922 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,397.68 or 0.07153271 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,385.11 or 0.99761619 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00055335 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00046652 BTC.

Hertz Network Profile

Hertz Network’s total supply is 29,120,939,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,238,410,649 coins. Hertz Network’s official Twitter account is @hertz_network

Buying and Selling Hertz Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hertz Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hertz Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hertz Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

