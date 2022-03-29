Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.410-$0.490 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.440. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.030-$2.170 EPS.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $17.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,050,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.69. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $12.99 and a twelve month high of $17.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.27%.

HPE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.93.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 185,604 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $3,036,481.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 36,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $627,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 324,647 shares of company stock valued at $5,451,279 in the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,709,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,808,000 after buying an additional 1,379,985 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,379,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,613,000 after buying an additional 288,431 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,304,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,417,000 after buying an additional 733,602 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,389,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,684,000 after buying an additional 66,973 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 406.6% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 171,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after buying an additional 138,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

