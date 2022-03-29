Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.030-$2.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $28.62 billion-$28.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.61 billion.Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.410-$0.490 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.93.

HPE opened at $17.38 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.70 and its 200-day moving average is $15.69. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $12.99 and a 1-year high of $17.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.16.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.27%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 36,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $627,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 185,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $3,036,481.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 324,647 shares of company stock valued at $5,451,279 in the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 52.8% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 13,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 19,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

