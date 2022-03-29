Hills Limited (ASX:HIL) Insider Purchases A$106,000.00 in Stock

Hills Limited (ASX:HIL – Get Rating) insider David Chambers acquired 106,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.00 ($0.75) per share, for a total transaction of A$106,000.00 ($79,699.25).

On Tuesday, March 8th, David Chambers bought 240,000 shares of Hills stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.11 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of A$25,680.00 ($19,308.27).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 227.61.

Hills Limited supplies technology solutions to the healthcare, security, surveillance, and IT markets in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Hills Health Solutions and Hills Distribution. The company designs, supplies, and installs health technology solutions, nurse call and patient engagement, and other related solutions, including security, Wi-Fi, and telephony into the health and aged care sectors.

