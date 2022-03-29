Hiscox (LON:HSX) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Hiscox (LON:HSX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and issued a GBX 1,060 ($13.89) price objective on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 1,027 ($13.45) target price on shares of Hiscox in a report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.10) target price on shares of Hiscox in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,075 ($14.08) target price on shares of Hiscox in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Hiscox from GBX 830 ($10.87) to GBX 850 ($11.13) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 983.67 ($12.89).

Hiscox stock opened at GBX 965 ($12.64) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 936.42 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 889.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of £3.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.31. Hiscox has a one year low of GBX 763.60 ($10.00) and a one year high of GBX 1,002 ($13.13).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Hiscox’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.93%. Hiscox’s payout ratio is currently 0.28%.

In other news, insider Joanne Musselle acquired 18,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 793 ($10.39) per share, for a total transaction of £149,559.80 ($195,912.76).

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, household, media, events and entertainment, high net worth personal lines, fine art, and luxury motor through brokers, other insurers, and distribution partners, as well as directly to businesses online and telephone.

