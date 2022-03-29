Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Homology Medicines Inc. is a genetic medicines company. Its platform offers human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors to treat disease-causing mutations through gene correction, insertion and knockout. Homology Medicines Inc. is based in BEDFORD MA. “

Get Homology Medicines alerts:

FIXX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Homology Medicines from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Oppenheimer lowered Homology Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Homology Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Homology Medicines from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Homology Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.44.

Shares of FIXX stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.07. 334,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,050. Homology Medicines has a 1 year low of $2.54 and a 1 year high of $9.83. The stock has a market cap of $175.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of -0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.86.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.02). Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 48.27% and a negative net margin of 281.90%. On average, equities analysts expect that Homology Medicines will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Homology Medicines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Homology Medicines by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 104,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 53,582 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Homology Medicines by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,587,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,059,000 after purchasing an additional 116,747 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 73,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 21,381 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Homology Medicines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,520,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.77% of the company’s stock.

Homology Medicines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Homology Medicines, Inc is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the design and development of treatments to address rare diseases at the genetic level. It develops genetic medicines by translating proprietary, next generation gene editing, and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Homology Medicines (FIXX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Homology Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Homology Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.