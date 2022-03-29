Honest (HNST) and The Competition Head to Head Comparison

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) is one of 49 publicly-traded companies in the “Catalog & mail-order houses” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Honest to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.2% of Honest shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.0% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are held by institutional investors. 28.9% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Honest and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Honest -12.14% -96.90% -14.76% Honest Competitors -8.30% -21.30% -3.91%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Honest and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Honest 1 3 5 0 2.44 Honest Competitors 277 1235 3346 61 2.65

Honest presently has a consensus price target of $9.78, suggesting a potential upside of 99.62%. As a group, “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies have a potential upside of 31.78%. Given Honest’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Honest is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Honest and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Honest $318.64 million -$38.68 million -10.65 Honest Competitors $16.53 billion $902.63 million 102.00

Honest’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Honest. Honest is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Honest rivals beat Honest on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

About Honest (Get Rating)

The Honest Company, Inc. manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers. The Honest Company, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

