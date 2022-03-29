Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) Price Target Lowered to $8.25 at Morgan Stanley

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $9.00 to $8.25 in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honest from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Honest from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Honest from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Honest from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.43.

HNST opened at $4.90 on Friday. Honest has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 4.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.04 million and a PE ratio of -10.65.

Honest ( NASDAQ:HNST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $80.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.59 million. Honest had a negative return on equity of 96.90% and a negative net margin of 12.14%. Honest’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Honest will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kelly J. Kennedy sold 6,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total value of $35,133.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Honest by 180.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,501,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897,271 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Honest by 138.9% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,825,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,324,000 after buying an additional 1,642,425 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Honest by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,549,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,622,000 after purchasing an additional 704,415 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Honest by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,267,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,541,000 after purchasing an additional 32,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Honest in the 4th quarter worth about $13,841,000. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

